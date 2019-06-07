Gajanan Securities Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.02 crore

Securities Services reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2018.

