Gala Global Products standalone net profit declines 11.54% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 44.71% to Rs 16.82 crore

Net profit of Gala Global Products declined 11.54% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 44.71% to Rs 16.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.01% to Rs 3.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.56% to Rs 99.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 83.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

16.8230.4299.6583.3510.114.476.536.691.491.185.924.751.200.854.753.540.690.783.382.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)