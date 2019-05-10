Gala Global Products standalone net profit declines 11.54% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 44.71% to Rs 16.82 croreNet profit of Gala Global Products declined 11.54% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 44.71% to Rs 16.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.01% to Rs 3.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.56% to Rs 99.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 83.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales16.8230.42 -45 99.6583.35 20 OPM %10.114.47 -6.536.69 - PBDT1.491.18 26 5.924.75 25 PBT1.200.85 41 4.753.54 34 NP0.690.78 -12 3.382.58 31
