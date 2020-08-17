Gala Global Products standalone net profit declines 61.02% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 62.85% to Rs 13.96 crore

Net profit of Gala Global Products declined 61.02% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 62.85% to Rs 13.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 37.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales13.9637.58 -63 OPM %8.027.48 -PBDT0.841.95 -57 PBT0.661.85 -64 NP0.461.18 -61

First Published: Mon, August 17 2020. 08:34 IST

