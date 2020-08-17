Gala Global Products standalone net profit declines 61.02% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 62.85% to Rs 13.96 crore

Net profit of Gala Global Products declined 61.02% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 62.85% to Rs 13.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 37.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.13.9637.588.027.480.841.950.661.850.461.18

