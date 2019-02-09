Gala Global Products standalone net profit declines 8.82% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 32.49% to Rs 29.28 crore

Net profit of Gala Global Products declined 8.82% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 32.49% to Rs 29.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 22.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales29.2822.10 32 OPM %4.417.06 -PBDT1.131.31 -14 PBT0.830.98 -15 NP0.620.68 -9

First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 16:55 IST

