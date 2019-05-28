Galada Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ceejay Finance standalone net profit declines 13.29% in the December 2018 quarter
Ushakiran Finance standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the March 2019 quarter
NPR Finance standalone net profit declines 92.59% in the December 2018 quarter
Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Kothari World Finance consolidated net profit declines 13.56% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 48.28% to Rs 0.43 croreNet Loss of Galada Finance reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 48.28% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.80% to Rs 1.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.430.29 48 1.241.25 -1 OPM %4.6520.69 -32.2660.00 - PBDT-0.04-0.03 -33 00.33 -100 PBT-0.07-0.07 0 -0.130.17 PL NP-0.10-0.06 -67 -0.160.13 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU