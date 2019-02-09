JUST IN
Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit rises 114.44% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 6.29% to Rs 15.72 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Bearings rose 114.44% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 6.29% to Rs 15.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 14.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales15.7214.79 6 OPM %18.457.51 -PBDT2.871.48 94 PBT2.691.22 120 NP1.930.90 114

First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 16:38 IST

