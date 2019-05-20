Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit rises 32.14% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 24.67% to Rs 22.89 croreNet profit of Galaxy Bearings rose 32.14% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.67% to Rs 22.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 82.55% to Rs 6.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 42.01% to Rs 74.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 52.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales22.8918.36 25 74.3352.34 42 OPM %13.3717.86 -13.8211.58 - PBDT2.842.95 -4 10.116.76 50 PBT2.552.56 0 9.145.57 64 NP1.851.40 32 6.593.61 83
