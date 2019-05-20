Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit rises 32.14% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 24.67% to Rs 22.89 crore

Net profit of rose 32.14% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.67% to Rs 22.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 82.55% to Rs 6.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 42.01% to Rs 74.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 52.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

22.8918.3674.3352.3413.3717.8613.8211.582.842.9510.116.762.552.569.145.571.851.406.593.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)