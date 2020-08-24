JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

BHEL wins order for state-of-the-art Battery Energy Storage Systems
Business Standard

Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit rises 392.86% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 7.28% to Rs 13.11 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Bearings rose 392.86% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 7.28% to Rs 13.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales13.1112.22 7 OPM %15.336.30 -PBDT2.140.80 168 PBT1.870.58 222 NP1.380.28 393

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 07:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU