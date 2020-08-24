Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit rises 392.86% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 7.28% to Rs 13.11 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Bearings rose 392.86% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 7.28% to Rs 13.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.13.1112.2215.336.302.140.801.870.581.380.28

