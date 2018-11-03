Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit rises 45.99% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 54.40% to Rs 20.86 croreNet profit of Galaxy Bearings rose 45.99% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 54.40% to Rs 20.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 13.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales20.8613.51 54 OPM %14.0912.07 -PBDT3.042.23 36 PBT2.781.96 42 NP2.001.37 46
