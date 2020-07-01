Galaxy Cloud Kitchens reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.16 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Galaxy Agrico Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Insilco reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.29 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Olectra Greentech reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.61 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Kiran Vyapar reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.41 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Steelcast reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.16 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 25.78% to Rs 12.78 croreNet Loss of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens reported to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.78% to Rs 12.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 17.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 19.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.55% to Rs 68.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 71.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales12.7817.22 -26 68.6071.87 -5 OPM %-35.37-30.66 --18.51-26.51 - PBDT-3.67-4.86 24 -11.82-17.77 33 PBT-5.16-5.54 7 -17.92-19.18 7 NP-5.16-5.54 7 -17.92-19.18 7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU