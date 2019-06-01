JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Khaitan (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.45 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Galaxy Cloud Kitchens reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.54 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.07% to Rs 17.22 crore

Net Loss of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens reported to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 6.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.07% to Rs 17.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 19.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 12.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 77.37% to Rs 71.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 40.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales17.2216.87 2 71.8740.52 77 OPM %-30.66-41.32 --26.51-29.22 - PBDT-4.86-6.23 22 -17.77-11.03 -61 PBT-5.54-6.49 15 -19.18-12.04 -59 NP-5.54-6.49 15 -19.18-12.04 -59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 13:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU