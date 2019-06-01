Galaxy Cloud Kitchens reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.54 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.07% to Rs 17.22 croreNet Loss of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens reported to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 6.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.07% to Rs 17.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 19.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 12.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 77.37% to Rs 71.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 40.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales17.2216.87 2 71.8740.52 77 OPM %-30.66-41.32 --26.51-29.22 - PBDT-4.86-6.23 22 -17.77-11.03 -61 PBT-5.54-6.49 15 -19.18-12.04 -59 NP-5.54-6.49 15 -19.18-12.04 -59
