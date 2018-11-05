Galaxy Entertainment Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.28 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Galaxy Entertainment Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.49 crore in the March 2018 quarter
Galaxy Entertainment Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.30 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Samsung launches new tablet in India at Rs 29,990
Samsung India set to launch Galaxy Tab S4 this week for Rs 60,000
NASA detects smiley in new galaxy
-
Sales rise 88.99% to Rs 18.20 croreNet Loss of Galaxy Entertainment Corporation reported to Rs 5.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 88.99% to Rs 18.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 9.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales18.209.63 89 OPM %-29.40-11.63 -PBDT-5.04-0.41 -1129 PBT-5.28-0.66 -700 NP-5.28-0.66 -700
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU