Galaxy Entertainment Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.28 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 88.99% to Rs 18.20 crore

Net Loss of Galaxy Entertainment Corporation reported to Rs 5.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 88.99% to Rs 18.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 9.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales18.209.63 89 OPM %-29.40-11.63 -PBDT-5.04-0.41 -1129 PBT-5.28-0.66 -700 NP-5.28-0.66 -700

First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 10:12 IST

