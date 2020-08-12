JUST IN
Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit rises 7.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.70% to Rs 607.16 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Surfactants rose 7.50% to Rs 56.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 52.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.70% to Rs 607.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 665.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales607.16665.02 -9 OPM %14.9014.45 -PBDT86.3291.35 -6 PBT69.8976.49 -9 NP56.4952.55 7

