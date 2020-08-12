Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit rises 7.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.70% to Rs 607.16 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Surfactants rose 7.50% to Rs 56.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 52.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.70% to Rs 607.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 665.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.607.16665.0214.9014.4586.3291.3569.8976.4956.4952.55

