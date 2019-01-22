JUST IN
Gallantt Ispat standalone net profit rises 46.25% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 146.86% to Rs 343.01 crore

Net profit of Gallantt Ispat rose 46.25% to Rs 31.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 21.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 146.86% to Rs 343.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 138.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales343.01138.95 147 OPM %13.7714.59 -PBDT46.6019.11 144 PBT40.1314.64 174 NP31.8121.75 46

Tue, January 22 2019. 15:27 IST

