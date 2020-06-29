Gallantt Metal consolidated net profit declines 56.02% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 22.15% to Rs 207.42 crore

Net profit of Gallantt Metal declined 56.02% to Rs 7.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.15% to Rs 207.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 266.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.52% to Rs 22.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 104.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.68% to Rs 865.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1063.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales207.42266.43 -22 865.051063.79 -19 OPM %6.717.57 -3.7311.72 - PBDT13.5220.65 -35 27.04124.09 -78 PBT10.0417.12 -41 12.89110.00 -88 NP7.4116.85 -56 22.41104.34 -79

