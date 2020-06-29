Gallantt Metal consolidated net profit declines 56.02% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.15% to Rs 207.42 crore

Net profit of Gallantt Metal declined 56.02% to Rs 7.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.15% to Rs 207.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 266.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.52% to Rs 22.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 104.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.68% to Rs 865.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1063.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

207.42266.43865.051063.796.717.573.7311.7213.5220.6527.04124.0910.0417.1212.89110.007.4116.8522.41104.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)