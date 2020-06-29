Gallantt Metal reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.42 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.15% to Rs 207.42 crore

Net loss of Gallantt Metal reported to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 10.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.15% to Rs 207.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 266.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 89.56% to Rs 7.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 71.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.68% to Rs 865.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1063.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

207.42266.43865.051063.796.717.573.7311.7213.5220.6527.04124.0910.0417.1212.89110.00-1.4210.597.4871.63

