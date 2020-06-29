JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

BPL standalone net profit rises 9646.15% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Gallantt Metal reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.42 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 22.15% to Rs 207.42 crore

Net loss of Gallantt Metal reported to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 10.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.15% to Rs 207.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 266.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 89.56% to Rs 7.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 71.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.68% to Rs 865.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1063.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales207.42266.43 -22 865.051063.79 -19 OPM %6.717.57 -3.7311.72 - PBDT13.5220.65 -35 27.04124.09 -78 PBT10.0417.12 -41 12.89110.00 -88 NP-1.4210.59 PL 7.4871.63 -90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 16:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU