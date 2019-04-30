Gallantt Metal standalone net profit declines 58.78% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 0.66% to Rs 266.43 crore

Net profit of declined 58.78% to Rs 10.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.66% to Rs 266.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 268.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.21% to Rs 71.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 49.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 29.09% to Rs 1063.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 824.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

