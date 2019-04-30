Gallantt Metal standalone net profit declines 58.78% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 0.66% to Rs 266.43 croreNet profit of Gallantt Metal declined 58.78% to Rs 10.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.66% to Rs 266.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 268.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 45.21% to Rs 71.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 49.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 29.09% to Rs 1063.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 824.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales266.43268.19 -1 1063.79824.08 29 OPM %7.5712.58 -11.7210.45 - PBDT20.6536.27 -43 124.0984.30 47 PBT17.1233.03 -48 110.0069.33 59 NP10.5925.69 -59 71.6349.33 45
