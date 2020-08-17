Gammon India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 134.46 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gammon India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 119.68 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Gammon Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 235.18 crore in the March 2020 quarter
NHPC arm LTHPL awards Rs 1,248 cr civil works order on Gammon Engineers and Contractors
NLC India issues commercial papers worth Rs 1,000 cr
PSU stocks witness demand
-
Sales decline 86.93% to Rs 27.51 croreNet Loss of Gammon India reported to Rs 134.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 499.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 86.93% to Rs 27.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 210.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 629.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1209.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 91.22% to Rs 86.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 984.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales27.51210.43 -87 86.38984.38 -91 OPM %-168.05-55.63 --71.85-22.89 - PBDT-132.74-287.47 54 -619.53-830.72 25 PBT-135.38-291.80 54 -630.56-844.18 25 NP-134.46-499.89 73 -629.82-1209.89 48
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU