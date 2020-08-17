Gammon India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 134.46 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 86.93% to Rs 27.51 crore

Net Loss of Gammon India reported to Rs 134.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 499.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 86.93% to Rs 27.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 210.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 629.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1209.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 91.22% to Rs 86.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 984.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

