Gammon India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 185.74 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.68% to Rs 7.51 croreNet Loss of Gammon India reported to Rs 185.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 282.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.68% to Rs 7.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.517.04 7 OPM %2299.07-973.44 -PBDT-50.01-283.14 82 PBT-50.48-284.03 82 NP-185.74-282.92 34
