Gandhi Special Tubes standalone net profit rises 11.31% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gandhi Special Tubes standalone net profit rises 5.69% in the December 2018 quarter
APL Apollo Tubes felicitates Special Olympic medallists in presence of Delhi Capitals players
APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit declines 64.18% in the December 2018 quarter
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes standalone net profit rises 37.18% in the December 2018 quarter
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes gets reaffirmation in credit ratings
-
Sales decline 14.14% to Rs 24.05 croreNet profit of Gandhi Special Tubes rose 11.31% to Rs 7.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 14.14% to Rs 24.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.07% to Rs 38.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 33.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.88% to Rs 122.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 113.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales24.0528.01 -14 122.91113.93 8 OPM %37.3430.85 -37.2136.08 - PBDT11.3110.34 9 53.4449.35 8 PBT10.389.39 11 49.7545.48 9 NP7.486.72 11 38.6333.57 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU