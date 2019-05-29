Gandhi Special Tubes standalone net profit rises 11.31% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 14.14% to Rs 24.05 crore

Net profit of rose 11.31% to Rs 7.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 14.14% to Rs 24.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.07% to Rs 38.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 33.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.88% to Rs 122.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 113.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

24.0528.01122.91113.9337.3430.8537.2136.0811.3110.3453.4449.3510.389.3949.7545.487.486.7238.6333.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)