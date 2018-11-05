Ganesh Benzoplast standalone net profit rises 10.32% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 33.05% to Rs 51.57 croreNet profit of Ganesh Benzoplast rose 10.32% to Rs 8.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 7.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 33.05% to Rs 51.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 38.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales51.5738.76 33 OPM %26.9033.00 -PBDT11.7110.65 10 PBT8.577.81 10 NP8.557.75 10
