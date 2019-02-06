Ganesh Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 95.45% to Rs 0.01 croreNet loss of Ganesh Holdings reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 95.45% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.010.22 -95 OPM %-700.0081.82 -PBDT-0.070.18 PL PBT-0.070.18 PL NP-0.070.16 PL
