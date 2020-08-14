Ganesh Housing Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 45.80 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 99.49% to Rs 0.60 croreNet Loss of Ganesh Housing Corporation reported to Rs 45.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 36.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 99.49% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 117.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.60117.69 -99 OPM %-6661.67-19.25 -PBDT-56.21-41.19 -36 PBT-56.61-41.66 -36 NP-45.80-36.53 -25
