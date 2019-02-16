Ganesh Housing Corporation standalone net profit declines 95.51% in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 69.99% to Rs 16.11 croreNet profit of Ganesh Housing Corporation declined 95.51% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 69.99% to Rs 16.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 53.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales16.1153.68 -70 OPM %62.7653.52 -PBDT1.3314.89 -91 PBT0.7214.25 -95 NP0.4810.70 -96
