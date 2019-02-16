JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sharon Bio-Medicine reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Ganesh Housing Corporation standalone net profit declines 95.51% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 69.99% to Rs 16.11 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Housing Corporation declined 95.51% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 69.99% to Rs 16.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 53.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales16.1153.68 -70 OPM %62.7653.52 -PBDT1.3314.89 -91 PBT0.7214.25 -95 NP0.4810.70 -96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 16:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements