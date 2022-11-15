Ganesha Ecosphere standalone net profit rises 11.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.61% to Rs 314.14 crore

Net profit of Ganesha Ecosphere rose 11.38% to Rs 19.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.61% to Rs 314.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 248.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.314.14248.1210.5111.9033.6131.0926.8724.0419.9617.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)