JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Consecutive Investments & Trading Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Ganesha Ecosphere standalone net profit rises 11.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 26.61% to Rs 314.14 crore

Net profit of Ganesha Ecosphere rose 11.38% to Rs 19.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.61% to Rs 314.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 248.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales314.14248.12 27 OPM %10.5111.90 -PBDT33.6131.09 8 PBT26.8724.04 12 NP19.9617.92 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU