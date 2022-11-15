Ganesha Ecosphere standalone net profit rises 11.38% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 26.61% to Rs 314.14 croreNet profit of Ganesha Ecosphere rose 11.38% to Rs 19.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.61% to Rs 314.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 248.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales314.14248.12 27 OPM %10.5111.90 -PBDT33.6131.09 8 PBT26.8724.04 12 NP19.9617.92 11
