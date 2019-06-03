Ganesha Ecosphere standalone net profit rises 138.82% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 20.82% to Rs 255.08 crore

Net profit of rose 138.82% to Rs 23.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.82% to Rs 255.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 211.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 75.84% to Rs 61.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 35.44% to Rs 1020.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 753.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

255.08211.131020.49753.4617.1911.4112.4811.4343.2521.30123.0674.5736.2815.4097.2654.0923.509.8461.9535.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)