JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Nifty June 2019 futures above 12,000
Business Standard

Ganesha Ecosphere standalone net profit rises 138.82% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 20.82% to Rs 255.08 crore

Net profit of Ganesha Ecosphere rose 138.82% to Rs 23.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.82% to Rs 255.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 211.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 75.84% to Rs 61.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 35.44% to Rs 1020.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 753.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales255.08211.13 21 1020.49753.46 35 OPM %17.1911.41 -12.4811.43 - PBDT43.2521.30 103 123.0674.57 65 PBT36.2815.40 136 97.2654.09 80 NP23.509.84 139 61.9535.23 76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 17:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU