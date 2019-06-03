Ganesha Ecosphere standalone net profit rises 138.82% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ganesha Ecosphere standalone net profit rises 55.94% in the December 2018 quarter
Ravikumar Distilleries reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.53 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Purshottam Investofin reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.47 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Sovereign Diamonds reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Spencer's Retail reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.83 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 20.82% to Rs 255.08 croreNet profit of Ganesha Ecosphere rose 138.82% to Rs 23.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.82% to Rs 255.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 211.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 75.84% to Rs 61.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 35.44% to Rs 1020.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 753.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales255.08211.13 21 1020.49753.46 35 OPM %17.1911.41 -12.4811.43 - PBDT43.2521.30 103 123.0674.57 65 PBT36.2815.40 136 97.2654.09 80 NP23.509.84 139 61.9535.23 76
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU