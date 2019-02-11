Ganesha Ecosphere standalone net profit rises 55.94% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 47.09% to Rs 265.09 crore

Net profit of Ganesha Ecosphere rose 55.94% to Rs 14.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 47.09% to Rs 265.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 180.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales265.09180.22 47 OPM %11.7911.89 -PBDT31.1318.89 65 PBT24.3913.94 75 NP14.449.26 56

