JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

IIFL Securities consolidated net profit declines 22.74% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Ganga Forging standalone net profit declines 89.89% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 18.99% to Rs 9.21 crore

Net profit of Ganga Forging declined 89.89% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.99% to Rs 9.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales9.217.74 19 OPM %4.567.62 -PBDT0.271.12 -76 PBT0.050.90 -94 NP0.090.89 -90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 08:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU