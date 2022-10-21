Ganga Forging standalone net profit declines 89.89% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.99% to Rs 9.21 crore

Net profit of Ganga Forging declined 89.89% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.99% to Rs 9.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.9.217.744.567.620.271.120.050.900.090.89

