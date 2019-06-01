Ganga Papers India standalone net profit declines 65.00% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 25.14% to Rs 33.35 crore

Net profit of Ganga Papers India declined 65.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.14% to Rs 33.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.07% to Rs 1.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.21% to Rs 132.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 101.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales33.3526.65 25 132.33101.63 30 OPM %5.341.31 -4.883.66 - PBDT1.060.60 77 3.952.17 82 PBT0.520.44 18 2.021.53 32 NP0.140.40 -65 1.641.49 10

