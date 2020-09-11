Ganon Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Majesco recognized as Leader in Insurance Agency Portals
Old popular Bengal TV serials back on prime time slots
Adam Sandler made a call to praise Jim Carrey during 'Sonic' screening
Ashley Edward Miller to adapt video game 'Myst' into TV series
DLF unveils state-of-the-art The Ultima Clubhouse at New Gurugram
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Ganon Products reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU