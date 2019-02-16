JUST IN
India's services exports rises 12% in December 2018
Business Standard

Garbi Finvest standalone net profit rises 877.78% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 237.50% to Rs 0.54 crore

Net profit of Garbi Finvest rose 877.78% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 237.50% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.540.16 238 OPM %162.96-87.50 -PBDT0.880.09 878 PBT0.880.09 878 NP0.880.09 878

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 09:15 IST

