Garbi Finvest standalone net profit rises 877.78% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 237.50% to Rs 0.54 croreNet profit of Garbi Finvest rose 877.78% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 237.50% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.540.16 238 OPM %162.96-87.50 -PBDT0.880.09 878 PBT0.880.09 878 NP0.880.09 878
