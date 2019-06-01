Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers standalone net profit declines 51.32% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 22.41% to Rs 489.21 croreNet profit of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers declined 51.32% to Rs 33.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 69.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 22.41% to Rs 489.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 630.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.98% to Rs 109.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 92.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.87% to Rs 1386.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1347.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales489.21630.52 -22 1386.421347.76 3 OPM %6.365.60 -3.04-1.10 - PBDT79.6993.05 -14 208.24156.71 33 PBT73.0385.43 -15 181.16127.75 42 NP33.6269.06 -51 109.9492.40 19
