Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers standalone net profit declines 51.32% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 22.41% to Rs 489.21 crore

Net profit of declined 51.32% to Rs 33.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 69.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 22.41% to Rs 489.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 630.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.98% to Rs 109.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 92.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.87% to Rs 1386.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1347.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

