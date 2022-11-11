Garg Acrylics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.95 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 25.93% to Rs 349.06 croreNet loss of Garg Acrylics reported to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 52.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 25.93% to Rs 349.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 471.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales349.06471.23 -26 OPM %2.7519.50 -PBDT3.3881.11 -96 PBT-5.4971.03 PL NP-3.9552.88 PL
