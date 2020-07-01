Garg Furnace standalone net profit declines 98.49% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 25.29% to Rs 23.22 crore

Net profit of Garg Furnace declined 98.49% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.29% to Rs 23.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.94% to Rs 3.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.90% to Rs 98.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 111.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

23.2231.0898.52111.83-4.012.28-6.69-5.480.530.87-6.02-4.980.180.55-7.34-6.250.1811.913.585.11

