Garg Furnace standalone net profit declines 98.49% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 25.29% to Rs 23.22 croreNet profit of Garg Furnace declined 98.49% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.29% to Rs 23.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 29.94% to Rs 3.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.90% to Rs 98.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 111.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales23.2231.08 -25 98.52111.83 -12 OPM %-4.012.28 --6.69-5.48 - PBDT0.530.87 -39 -6.02-4.98 -21 PBT0.180.55 -67 -7.34-6.25 -17 NP0.1811.91 -98 3.585.11 -30
