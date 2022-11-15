Garg Furnace standalone net profit rises 237.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 42.29% to Rs 60.73 crore

Net profit of Garg Furnace rose 237.14% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.29% to Rs 60.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 42.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.60.7342.682.451.571.520.691.180.351.180.35

