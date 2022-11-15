Garg Furnace standalone net profit rises 237.14% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 42.29% to Rs 60.73 crore

Net profit of Garg Furnace rose 237.14% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.29% to Rs 60.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 42.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales60.7342.68 42 OPM %2.451.57 -PBDT1.520.69 120 PBT1.180.35 237 NP1.180.35 237

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:25 IST

