Garg Furnace standalone net profit rises 237.14% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kirloskar Ferrous gains after blast furnace at Karnataka-based plant resumes operations
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries resume operations of mini blast furnace II
Metal stocks tumble after Centre slaps export duty on steel, materials
Tata Steel inks MoU with Punjab govt to set up steel plant in Ludhiana
Vikas Garg, Seema Garg to acquire up to 26 per cent in Advik Capital Ltd at Rs 4.15 per share via open offer
-
Sales rise 42.29% to Rs 60.73 croreNet profit of Garg Furnace rose 237.14% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.29% to Rs 60.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 42.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales60.7342.68 42 OPM %2.451.57 -PBDT1.520.69 120 PBT1.180.35 237 NP1.180.35 237
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU