Garnet Construction reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Garnet Construction reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Construction equipment sector growth slows down to 10 per cent
Launching two models, Caterpillar targets the excavator market
Caterpillar unveils new range of excavators
C'garh Naxals torch vehicles, construction equipment in Bastar
-
Sales decline 15.81% to Rs 2.13 croreNet profit of Garnet Construction reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 15.81% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.132.53 -16 OPM %20.195.14 -PBDT0.48-0.11 LP PBT0.36-0.25 LP NP0.23-0.05 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU