Garnet Construction standalone net profit declines 74.68% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 2.77 crore

Net profit of Garnet Construction declined 74.68% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 2.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs -3.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.23% to Rs 0.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.43% to Rs 7.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.77-3.77 LP 7.305.82 25 OPM %37.55-86.74 -17.1257.90 - PBDT0.672.14 -69 1.632.00 -19 PBT0.562.01 -72 1.161.46 -21 NP0.401.58 -75 0.821.21 -32

First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 17:03 IST

