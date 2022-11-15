Garnet International consolidated net profit rises 6400.00% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 31.14% to Rs 18.95 crore

Net profit of Garnet International rose 6400.00% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.14% to Rs 18.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales18.9514.45 31 OPM %5.333.46 -PBDT0.890.45 98 PBT0.660.25 164 NP0.650.01 6400

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:28 IST

