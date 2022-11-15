Garnet International consolidated net profit rises 6400.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Garnet International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.61 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Garnet Lanee brings range of diamonds jewellery at affordable prices
L&T Finance Holdings receives SEBI approval for sale of L&T AMC to HSBC Asset Management
Bharti Airtel, Aditya Birla Capital, KEC International in focus; LIC listing eyed
Financials shares edge higher
-
Sales rise 31.14% to Rs 18.95 croreNet profit of Garnet International rose 6400.00% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.14% to Rs 18.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales18.9514.45 31 OPM %5.333.46 -PBDT0.890.45 98 PBT0.660.25 164 NP0.650.01 6400
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU