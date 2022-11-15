Garnet International consolidated net profit rises 6400.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.14% to Rs 18.95 crore

Net profit of Garnet International rose 6400.00% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.14% to Rs 18.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.18.9514.455.333.460.890.450.660.250.650.01

