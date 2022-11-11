Garware Hi Tech Films consolidated net profit rises 11.05% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 16.24% to Rs 394.77 crore

Net profit of Garware Hi Tech Films rose 11.05% to Rs 48.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.24% to Rs 394.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 339.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales394.77339.62 16 OPM %16.9217.42 -PBDT71.7864.24 12 PBT64.1557.17 12 NP48.1343.34 11

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 14:55 IST

