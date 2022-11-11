Garware Hi Tech Films consolidated net profit rises 11.05% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.24% to Rs 394.77 crore

Net profit of Garware Hi Tech Films rose 11.05% to Rs 48.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.24% to Rs 394.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 339.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.394.77339.6216.9217.4271.7864.2464.1557.1748.1343.34

