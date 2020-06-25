Garware Polyester consolidated net profit rises 23.29% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 1.35% to Rs 220.67 crore

Net profit of Garware Polyester rose 23.29% to Rs 21.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.35% to Rs 220.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 223.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.35% to Rs 86.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 81.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.43% to Rs 924.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 947.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

220.67223.68924.83947.8919.7912.5917.4815.2041.5126.48155.01133.7335.8723.03134.72119.8821.0717.0986.0281.65

