Garware Polyester consolidated net profit rises 23.29% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 1.35% to Rs 220.67 croreNet profit of Garware Polyester rose 23.29% to Rs 21.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.35% to Rs 220.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 223.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.35% to Rs 86.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 81.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.43% to Rs 924.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 947.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales220.67223.68 -1 924.83947.89 -2 OPM %19.7912.59 -17.4815.20 - PBDT41.5126.48 57 155.01133.73 16 PBT35.8723.03 56 134.72119.88 12 NP21.0717.09 23 86.0281.65 5
