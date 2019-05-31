Garware Polyester standalone net profit rises 62.93% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 3.60% to Rs 227.05 croreNet profit of Garware Polyester rose 62.93% to Rs 20.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.60% to Rs 227.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 219.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 120.17% to Rs 74.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 33.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.08% to Rs 922.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 823.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales227.05219.17 4 922.69823.25 12 OPM %14.2611.84 -14.4210.14 - PBDT30.8122.51 37 123.3764.24 92 PBT27.4019.34 42 109.7050.83 116 NP20.3512.49 63 74.3333.76 120
