Garware Polyester standalone net profit rises 62.93% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 3.60% to Rs 227.05 crore

Net profit of rose 62.93% to Rs 20.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.60% to Rs 227.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 219.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 120.17% to Rs 74.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 33.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.08% to Rs 922.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 823.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

227.05219.17922.69823.2514.2611.8414.4210.1430.8122.51123.3764.2427.4019.34109.7050.8320.3512.4974.3333.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)