Garware Synthetics reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.28% to Rs 2.99 croreGarware Synthetics reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.28% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.993.37 -11 OPM %4.6810.68 -PBDT0.090.25 -64 PBT-0.030.24 PL NP00.24 -100
