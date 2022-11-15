Garware Synthetics reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.28% to Rs 2.99 crore

Garware Synthetics reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.28% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.993.374.6810.680.090.25-0.030.2400.24

