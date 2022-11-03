Gati consolidated net profit declines 88.19% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.96% to Rs 435.15 croreNet profit of Gati declined 88.19% to Rs 5.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 49.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.96% to Rs 435.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 399.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales435.15399.38 9 OPM %4.634.03 -PBDT20.0312.71 58 PBT6.675.61 19 NP5.8249.26 -88
