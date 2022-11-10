Gautam Gems standalone net profit declines 90.12% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 66.14% to Rs 13.12 crore

Net profit of Gautam Gems declined 90.12% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 66.14% to Rs 13.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 38.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.13.1238.752.212.090.120.810.110.810.080.81

