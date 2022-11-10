Gautam Gems standalone net profit declines 90.12% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 66.14% to Rs 13.12 croreNet profit of Gautam Gems declined 90.12% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 66.14% to Rs 13.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 38.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales13.1238.75 -66 OPM %2.212.09 -PBDT0.120.81 -85 PBT0.110.81 -86 NP0.080.81 -90
