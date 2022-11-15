Gayatri Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 268.33 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 63.46% to Rs 316.25 croreNet Loss of Gayatri Projects reported to Rs 268.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 189.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 63.46% to Rs 316.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 865.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales316.25865.53 -63 OPM %-45.40-10.74 -PBDT-253.95-170.54 -49 PBT-268.33-189.72 -41 NP-268.33-189.41 -42
