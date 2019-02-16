GBL Industries standalone net profit rises 44.44% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 72.32% to Rs 1.78 crore

Net profit of GBL Industries rose 44.44% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 72.32% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.786.43 -72 OPM %01.40 -PBDT0.180.14 29 PBT0.170.13 31 NP0.130.09 44

