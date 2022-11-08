GCCL Infrastructure & Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of GCCL Infrastructure & Projects reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales00.34 -100 OPM %0-11.76 -PBDT-0.11-0.07 -57 PBT-0.15-0.10 -50 NP-0.15-0.10 -50
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
