JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Equitas Holdings approves change in company secretary
Business Standard

GCCL Infrastructure & Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 569.23% to Rs 1.74 crore

Net Loss of GCCL Infrastructure & Projects reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 569.23% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales1.740.26 569 OPM %-13.79-7.69 -PBDT-0.27-0.03 -800 PBT-0.30-0.07 -329 NP-0.26-0.07 -271

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 15:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements