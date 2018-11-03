GCCL Infrastructure & Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 569.23% to Rs 1.74 croreNet Loss of GCCL Infrastructure & Projects reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 569.23% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales1.740.26 569 OPM %-13.79-7.69 -PBDT-0.27-0.03 -800 PBT-0.30-0.07 -329 NP-0.26-0.07 -271
