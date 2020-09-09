JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

TAAL Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

GCCL Infrastructure & Projects reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 80.00% to Rs 0.15 crore

GCCL Infrastructure & Projects reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 80.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.150.75 -80 OPM %40.00-108.00 -PBDT0.03-0.85 LP PBT0-0.88 100 NP0-0.87 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 12:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU