GDL Leasing & Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.08 croreGDL Leasing & Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 and also during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.03% to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.080.07 14 0.320.33 -3 OPM %00 -3.133.03 - PBDT00 0 0.010.01 0 PBT00 0 0.010.01 0 NP00 0 0.010.01 0
